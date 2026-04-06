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Vijay Cancels Chennai Campaign Amid Time Constraints

Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, canceled his Chennai election campaign due to insufficient time allotted between venues. TVK plans a complaint to the Election Commission. The polls on April 23 are a triple contest between SPA, NDA, and TVK. Vijay criticizes established political fronts in Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:30 IST
Vijay Cancels Chennai Campaign Amid Time Constraints
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a surprising political maneuver, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay has decided to cancel his planned election campaign events in Chennai set for Monday. The decision came after party sources disclosed that the police-provided schedule did not allow adequate time for travel between key constituencies Villivakkam and T Nagar.

Vijay's abrupt withdrawal from the campaign trail underscores mounting tension with local authorities. The TVK is considering filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission over what they perceive as logistical interference. An official statement from Vijay's camp is yet to be released.

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a contentious battle as the state heads to polls on April 23 with results expected on May 4. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is prepared to disrupt the traditional two-party rivalry by positioning TVK as a formidable independent contender. Meanwhile, Vijay accused the NDA and SPA of failing Puducherry, pledging statehood efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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