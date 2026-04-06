Delhi High Court Accelerates Hearing on Defamation Case Involving Union Minister's Daughter

The Delhi High Court has directed a Single Judge to speedily address the plea of activist Kunal Shukla, who seeks to vacate an interim order that prevents the publication of content linking Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to Jeffrey Epstein.

A Division Bench, consisting of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar, permitted Shukla to respond to the injunction application from Puri. The next hearing is now slated for April 23, earlier than the previous August schedule.

Shukla argues the injunction was issued without prior notice, violating procedural norms and suppressing free speech. His appeal highlights jurisdictional concerns, stating Puri, a foreign citizen, lacks a reputation within the Delhi High Court's jurisdiction. The activist seeks removal of the interim order and restoration of blocked content.

(With inputs from agencies.)