Modi's Bold Accusations Against Congress Amidst Assam Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress during an election rally in Assam, accusing the opposition of aligning with Pakistan and fostering corruption. Modi claimed that Congress takes short-term measures, while the BJP focuses on long-term development for all sections of society.

Modi emphasized the BJP's support for the military, citing the implementation of 'One Rank, One Pension' for veterans, which Congress allegedly neglected for decades. He highlighted the direct transfer of Rs 1.24 lakh-crore to former Army personnel's bank accounts as proof of the government's commitment.

Addressing women's representation in Parliament, Modi announced a special session on raising Lok Sabha seats to implement a 33% women quota by 2029. He also urged voters to reject Congress in Assam for continued growth and stability under BJP rule, highlighting achievements in development and peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)