We are committed to statehood, will hold civic polls within six months of coming to power: Rahul in Puducherry.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
We are committed to statehood, will hold civic polls within six months of coming to power: Rahul in Puducherry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Governance as State Polls Near
Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong should win: CM Sarma.
Explosive Discovery Sparks Tensions Before Hungary's Elections
Tamil Nadu vs. BJP: A Battle Over Tax Revenue and Governance
Security Concerns Loom Over Tripura Tribal Council Elections