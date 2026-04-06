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Keralam's Gen-Z Music Video Enlivens Youth for 2026 Elections

A vibrant Gen-Z themed music video featuring top officials aims to inspire Keralam’s youth to actively participate in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The initiative underscores the critical role of voting in shaping government leadership, anticipating the participation of approximately 2.7 crore voters statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:42 IST
Keralam's Gen-Z Music Video Enlivens Youth for 2026 Elections
Visual from the music video (Photo/Kerala CEO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer of Keralam, Rathan U Kelkar IAS, and District Collector Anu Kumari IAS of Thiruvananthapuram have engaged in a spirited Gen-Z themed music video designed to galvanize young voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Alongside them, key administrative figures and a dedicated team contributed to the production.

The music video aims to captivate the youth by emphasizing their pivotal responsibility in voting. It stresses the influence voters wield in deciding government leadership, reinforced through the refrain 'we vote, we decide'. This initiative seeks to highlight the significant power of each vote in shaping political outcomes.

The electoral process is set to unfold with polling on April 9 and results announced on May 4, amidst a landscape featuring key political blocs: the ruling Left Democratic Front and its UDF and NDA challengers. With approximately 2.7 crore eligible voters, including a significant young demographic, the elections promise robust democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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