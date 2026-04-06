Kerala's Electoral Battle: Allegations and Alliances
Campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections culminates as Congress, BJP, and LDF exchange accusations. Alleged deals, fund mismanagement, and progress claims mark the political tussle. The election involves 890 candidates across 140 seats. Top leaders, including Modi, Gandhi, and Vijayan, fervently campaign, with contentious issues spotlighting political maneuverings.
- Country:
- India
The campaign for Kerala's April 9 Assembly polls is in full swing, with Congress, BJP, and the ruling LDF exchanging fierce accusations. As tensions mount, the LDF claims to have fulfilled 97% of its 2021 promises, while Congress faces scrutiny over alleged mismanagement of landslide relief funds.
Key national leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Congress's Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, have flocked to Kerala to bolster their party's chances. Meanwhile, accusations of clandestine deals between parties add another layer of complexity to the political narrative.
The upcoming election will see 890 candidates vying for 140 seats amid allegations concerning BJP, Congress, and LDF alliances. The aspirants are battling for the political future of a state with 2.71 crore eligible voters, amid an electoral arena marked by contentious debates and strategic maneuvering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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