Left Menu

Kerala's Electoral Battle: Allegations and Alliances

Campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections culminates as Congress, BJP, and LDF exchange accusations. Alleged deals, fund mismanagement, and progress claims mark the political tussle. The election involves 890 candidates across 140 seats. Top leaders, including Modi, Gandhi, and Vijayan, fervently campaign, with contentious issues spotlighting political maneuverings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:45 IST
Kerala's Electoral Battle: Allegations and Alliances
  • Country:
  • India

The campaign for Kerala's April 9 Assembly polls is in full swing, with Congress, BJP, and the ruling LDF exchanging fierce accusations. As tensions mount, the LDF claims to have fulfilled 97% of its 2021 promises, while Congress faces scrutiny over alleged mismanagement of landslide relief funds.

Key national leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Congress's Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, have flocked to Kerala to bolster their party's chances. Meanwhile, accusations of clandestine deals between parties add another layer of complexity to the political narrative.

The upcoming election will see 890 candidates vying for 140 seats amid allegations concerning BJP, Congress, and LDF alliances. The aspirants are battling for the political future of a state with 2.71 crore eligible voters, amid an electoral arena marked by contentious debates and strategic maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

 India
2
Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

 India
3
Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026