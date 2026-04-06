ECI Tightens Ad Rules for 2026 Assembly Polls: Pre-Certification Mandatory Ahead of Voting Days
By enforcing these rules, the Commission aims to ensure that voters receive verified, compliant, and transparent campaign messaging—especially during the critical final phase before polling.
- Country:
- India
In a move to ensure a level playing field and curb undue influence during elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated strict pre-certification norms for political advertisements in print media ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in five states and one Union Territory.
The announcement follows the declaration of the election schedule on March 15, 2026, covering Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states.
No Print Ads Without Approval Before Polling
Under the ECI’s directives, no political advertisement—whether by a party, candidate, organisation, or individual—can be published in print media on:
-
Polling day, and
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One day prior to polling,
unless it has been pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the State or District level.
This measure is aimed at:
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Preventing misinformation and last-minute propaganda
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Ensuring compliance with election guidelines
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Maintaining transparency and fairness in campaign messaging
State-Wise Poll Dates and Certification Windows
The ECI has specified the exact dates during which pre-certification is mandatory:
Assam, Kerala, Puducherry
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Poll Date: April 9, 2026
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Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 8 & 9, 2026
Tamil Nadu
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Poll Date: April 23, 2026
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Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 22 & 23, 2026
West Bengal (Phase I)
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Poll Date: April 23, 2026
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Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 22 & 23, 2026
West Bengal (Phase II)
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Poll Date: April 29, 2026
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Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 28 & 29, 2026
Who Can Apply and How
The ECI has clarified the application process:
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Individual candidates and local applicants must apply through District MCMC
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Recognised political parties headquartered in a State/UT can apply through the State-level MCMC
Importantly, applications must be submitted at least two days prior to the intended date of publication, ensuring sufficient time for scrutiny.
Strengthened Monitoring Against Paid News
In addition to certification, MCMCs have been directed to:
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Maintain strict surveillance on suspected paid news
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Take prompt action against violations
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Ensure swift processing of certification requests to avoid campaign disruptions
This comes amid ongoing concerns about covert political advertising and misleading content in traditional media during election periods.
Ensuring Fair Campaign Practices
The pre-certification mechanism is part of the ECI’s broader effort to:
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Uphold electoral integrity
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Ensure equal opportunity for all candidates
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Prevent misuse of media platforms for political gain
By enforcing these rules, the Commission aims to ensure that voters receive verified, compliant, and transparent campaign messaging—especially during the critical final phase before polling.
As India heads into another high-stakes electoral cycle, these measures reinforce the Commission’s commitment to free, fair, and credible elections.
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