ECI Tightens Ad Rules for 2026 Assembly Polls: Pre-Certification Mandatory Ahead of Voting Days

In a move to ensure a level playing field and curb undue influence during elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated strict pre-certification norms for political advertisements in print media ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in five states and one Union Territory.

The announcement follows the declaration of the election schedule on March 15, 2026, covering Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six states.

No Print Ads Without Approval Before Polling

Under the ECI’s directives, no political advertisement—whether by a party, candidate, organisation, or individual—can be published in print media on:

Polling day, and

One day prior to polling,

unless it has been pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the State or District level.

This measure is aimed at:

Preventing misinformation and last-minute propaganda

Ensuring compliance with election guidelines

Maintaining transparency and fairness in campaign messaging

State-Wise Poll Dates and Certification Windows

The ECI has specified the exact dates during which pre-certification is mandatory:

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Poll Date: April 9, 2026

Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 8 & 9, 2026

Tamil Nadu

Poll Date: April 23, 2026

Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 22 & 23, 2026

West Bengal (Phase I)

Poll Date: April 23, 2026

Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 22 & 23, 2026

West Bengal (Phase II)

Poll Date: April 29, 2026

Pre-certification required for ads published on: April 28 & 29, 2026

Who Can Apply and How

The ECI has clarified the application process:

Individual candidates and local applicants must apply through District MCMC

Recognised political parties headquartered in a State/UT can apply through the State-level MCMC

Importantly, applications must be submitted at least two days prior to the intended date of publication, ensuring sufficient time for scrutiny.

Strengthened Monitoring Against Paid News

In addition to certification, MCMCs have been directed to:

Maintain strict surveillance on suspected paid news

Take prompt action against violations

Ensure swift processing of certification requests to avoid campaign disruptions

This comes amid ongoing concerns about covert political advertising and misleading content in traditional media during election periods.

Ensuring Fair Campaign Practices

The pre-certification mechanism is part of the ECI’s broader effort to:

Uphold electoral integrity

Ensure equal opportunity for all candidates

Prevent misuse of media platforms for political gain

By enforcing these rules, the Commission aims to ensure that voters receive verified, compliant, and transparent campaign messaging—especially during the critical final phase before polling.

As India heads into another high-stakes electoral cycle, these measures reinforce the Commission’s commitment to free, fair, and credible elections.