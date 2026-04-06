Supreme Court's Vigilance on West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revisions

The Supreme Court of India, showing heightened vigilance, has ordered the ongoing deployment of central forces in West Bengal, citing recent tumultuous events in the region. The apex court addressed nearly 60 lakh claims and objections linked to the ongoing electoral roll revisions ahead of the forthcoming elections in the state.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, underscored the importance of the smooth functioning of election tribunals. It emphasized the role of the Election Commission in promoting widespread electoral participation over any restrictive measures.

Moreover, the court directed the formation of a three-member panel by the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to create uniform guidelines for these tribunals. The judicial panel is tasked to finalize this framework by April 7, ensuring expedited resolutions to the appeals process.