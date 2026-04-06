India's Fuel Demand Delays Refinery Maintenance
Indian refiners, such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have delayed maintenance shutdowns to meet rising local fuel demand. Nayara Energy will proceed with its maintenance at the Vadinar refinery, temporarily tightening LPG supply. Previous maintenance was postponed due to EU sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:34 IST
India's local fuel demand has prompted Indian refiners to delay maintenance shutdowns, according to a government official. This decision affects key players like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.
Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, mentioned that Nayara Energy would still shut down its Vadinar refinery for maintenance starting April 9. This shutdown might tighten the liquefied petroleum gas supply in the country.
Originally planned for last year, Nayara's maintenance was previously postponed due to European Union sanctions, complicating the procurement of necessary items for the refinery's turnaround.