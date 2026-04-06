Left Menu

India's Fuel Demand Delays Refinery Maintenance

Indian refiners, such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have delayed maintenance shutdowns to meet rising local fuel demand. Nayara Energy will proceed with its maintenance at the Vadinar refinery, temporarily tightening LPG supply. Previous maintenance was postponed due to EU sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:34 IST
India's Fuel Demand Delays Refinery Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's local fuel demand has prompted Indian refiners to delay maintenance shutdowns, according to a government official. This decision affects key players like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, mentioned that Nayara Energy would still shut down its Vadinar refinery for maintenance starting April 9. This shutdown might tighten the liquefied petroleum gas supply in the country.

Originally planned for last year, Nayara's maintenance was previously postponed due to European Union sanctions, complicating the procurement of necessary items for the refinery's turnaround.

TRENDING

1
Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outputs with regard to disposal of appeals: CJI Surya Kant.

Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outpu...

 India
2
Blaze on Kanakadurga Flyover: SUV Fire Incident

Blaze on Kanakadurga Flyover: SUV Fire Incident

 India
3
Current year is more challenging in view of escalating Middle East conflict, leading to regional security concerns: Sitharaman.

Current year is more challenging in view of escalating Middle East conflict,...

 India
4
Adani's Controversial Acquisition: Supreme Court Ruling and Vedanta's Appeal

Adani's Controversial Acquisition: Supreme Court Ruling and Vedanta's Appeal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026