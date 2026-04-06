India's Fuel Demand Delays Refinery Maintenance

India's local fuel demand has prompted Indian refiners to delay maintenance shutdowns, according to a government official. This decision affects key players like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, mentioned that Nayara Energy would still shut down its Vadinar refinery for maintenance starting April 9. This shutdown might tighten the liquefied petroleum gas supply in the country.

Originally planned for last year, Nayara's maintenance was previously postponed due to European Union sanctions, complicating the procurement of necessary items for the refinery's turnaround.