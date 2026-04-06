Bajaj Alts Expands into Portfolio Management Services
Bajaj Alternate Investment Management has achieved approval from SEBI to launch Portfolio Management Services, thereby enhancing its role in listed equities. This strategic move positions the company to offer diverse investment solutions and cater to HNIs and UHNIs with customized and actively managed strategies.
- Country:
- India
Bajaj Alternate Investment Management, part of Bajaj Finserv, announced on Monday that it has secured approval from SEBI to initiate Portfolio Management Services (PMS). This marks a pivotal move to broaden its engagement in listed equities.
The firm aims to solidify its status as a multifaceted investment platform, providing comprehensive solutions through Alternative Investment Funds and now PMS. In a statement, the company described the PMS license as a crucial step in creating a distinct investment platform.
According to Lakshmi Iyer, Group President-Investments, and MD & CEO of Bajaj Alts, this new service is tailored to the dynamic needs of High Net-worth Individuals and Ultra High Net-worth Individuals. It highlights the importance of personalized, actively managed solutions fortified by risk management and long-term wealth-building strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bajaj
- Alternate
- Investment
- Management
- Portfolio
- High Net-worth
- Equities
- Solutions
- SEBI
- License
ALSO READ
Global Childhood Cancer Crisis: Inequities Plague Countries with Limited Resources
Resolven Secures Rs 450 Crore Refinancing to Bolster Renewable Portfolio
Global Tensions Prompt Foreign Investors to Pull Back from Indian Equities
Gopalan Enterprises Expands Retail Portfolio with New DMart at Gopalan Arcade Mall
Inox Clean Energy Bolsters Portfolio with Vibrant Energy Acquisition