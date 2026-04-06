Dramatic Rescue: 41 Miners Safe After Strike in Luhansk
After a Ukrainian strike on the Bilorechenska coal mine in Russian-controlled Luhansk, all 41 miners trapped underground were evacuated safely. The power was restored by Russian officials, ensuring their rescue. Leonid Pasechnik confirmed that no miners were injured, although Kyiv has yet to comment on the incident.
In a dramatic turn of events, all 41 miners trapped underground after a Ukrainian strike on the Bilorechenska coal mine in Luhansk have been safely evacuated. According to Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed leader of the region, the workers are unharmed and back above ground.
Pasechnik noted that the mine had suffered damage to its power supply substation, initially leaving the miners stranded until operations could restore electricity and rescue the workers. Despite the tension, none of the miners required medical attention.
While the situation unfolded, officials in Kyiv have remained silent on the incident, leaving questions about future tensions in the region. The safe evacuation marks a significant effort by local authorities under difficult circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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