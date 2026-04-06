Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: 41 Miners Safe After Strike in Luhansk

After a Ukrainian strike on the Bilorechenska coal mine in Russian-controlled Luhansk, all 41 miners trapped underground were evacuated safely. The power was restored by Russian officials, ensuring their rescue. Leonid Pasechnik confirmed that no miners were injured, although Kyiv has yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:47 IST
Dramatic Rescue: 41 Miners Safe After Strike in Luhansk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, all 41 miners trapped underground after a Ukrainian strike on the Bilorechenska coal mine in Luhansk have been safely evacuated. According to Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed leader of the region, the workers are unharmed and back above ground.

Pasechnik noted that the mine had suffered damage to its power supply substation, initially leaving the miners stranded until operations could restore electricity and rescue the workers. Despite the tension, none of the miners required medical attention.

While the situation unfolded, officials in Kyiv have remained silent on the incident, leaving questions about future tensions in the region. The safe evacuation marks a significant effort by local authorities under difficult circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovative De-Addiction Efforts in Telangana Prisons

Innovative De-Addiction Efforts in Telangana Prisons

 India
2
WeWork India's Massive Expansion: 7 Lakh Sq Ft Leased for New Centres

WeWork India's Massive Expansion: 7 Lakh Sq Ft Leased for New Centres

 India
3
Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

 Global
4
Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Tensions

Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026