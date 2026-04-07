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Dollar Surges Amid Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz

The US dollar remains strong as tensions escalate over the Strait of Hormuz. A US deadline for Iran to open the strait has led to heightened geopolitical risks. Despite market caution and President Trump's threats against Iran, the dollar rises as a safe haven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:04 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz
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The US dollar stood just below recent highs on Tuesday as traders anticipated the US-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk infrastructure attacks.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the strait's closure have driven energy prices up and spurred investors to seek refuge in the dollar, elevating its value, particularly in Asia.

Despite hope for negotiations, market volatility persists and the dollar sees limited selling before the deadline. President Trump's aggressive stance and remarks about Iran's possible annihilation amplify uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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