Dollar Surges Amid Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz

The US dollar stood just below recent highs on Tuesday as traders anticipated the US-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk infrastructure attacks.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the strait's closure have driven energy prices up and spurred investors to seek refuge in the dollar, elevating its value, particularly in Asia.

Despite hope for negotiations, market volatility persists and the dollar sees limited selling before the deadline. President Trump's aggressive stance and remarks about Iran's possible annihilation amplify uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)