Delhi Neighbors' Feud Over Clothesline Rope Escalates to Alleged Assault

In Delhi's Sultanpuri area, a seemingly mundane dispute over a clothesline quickly spiraled into an alleged physical assault between neighbors, police reported. The incident, devoid of any communal undertones, was classified as personal. Authorities received a Police Control Room call around 8:47 PM on April 6, 2026, with allegations of physical abuse.

Upon receiving the complaint, officers facilitated a process where both parties presented their perspectives at the Raj Park Police Station. The complainant, arriving with her sister and mother, claimed assault and property damage. Meanwhile, the accused party also appeared, accompanied by her sister, to provide their account, as police organized medical evaluations at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

A police team visited Sultanpuri to perform a local inquiry, confirming that the conflict arose from a clothes-drying rope positioned in front of a residence, leading to a verbal clash that escalated physically. Police downplayed any broader implications, maintaining the narrative as a family-centered dispute. The investigation continues, with authorities committed to ensuring legal procedures are followed. Officials assured that remedies will be pursued based on comprehensive inquiry results.