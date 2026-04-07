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Pakistan Faces Financial Pressure Amid $3.5 Billion UAE Loan Repayment

Pakistan plans to repay a $3.5 billion loan to the UAE in April, potentially breaching IMF program targets. With central bank reserves at $16.4 billion, the repayment will strain the economy, exacerbated by rising fuel costs. Timely support from allies is vital for stabilizing reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:11 IST
Pakistan Faces Financial Pressure Amid $3.5 Billion UAE Loan Repayment
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Pakistan is set to return a $3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates this month, raising concerns over the nation's foreign reserves and the possibility of breaching International Monetary Fund (IMF) program targets. Additionally, a $1.3 billion Eurobond repayment is due by June.

Currently, Pakistan's central bank reserves stand at about $16.4 billion. The UAE loan constitutes approximately 18% of these holdings, adding financial pressure on an economy grappling with rising fuel costs, inflation, and growth challenges. This repayment decision follows a shift from annual to monthly extensions, initiated earlier this year.

The repayment appears unrelated to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Despite assurances, it remains uncertain whether Pakistan can replace these crucial funds with support from allies such as China and Saudi Arabia, risking an IMF program breach.

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