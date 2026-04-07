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Krishi Mahakumbh: Empowering Farmers Through Innovation

Krishi Mahakumbh, a three-day national farm fair, will commence on April 11 in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. This event aims to unite the rural economy's value chain, offering live demos, training, and business meetings. It focuses on enhancing agricultural productivity and creating entrepreneurship opportunities for rural youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:35 IST
Krishi Mahakumbh: Empowering Farmers Through Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, is set to host the national farm fair 'Krishi Mahakumbh' from April 11, under the auspices of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's constituency. The event will bring together an array of stakeholders in the agricultural sector, fostering innovation and collaboration across the value chain.

The three-day event aims to serve as a comprehensive platform for the rural economy, featuring live demonstrations, technical sessions, and business interactions. Attendees will include scientists, startups, farmer producer organizations, and rural entrepreneurs, all exchanging insights and strategies for advancing agriculture from seed to market.

Focus areas of 'Krishi Mahakumbh' include free farmer training, presentations by agriculture startups, and direct interaction with experts, intended to boost agricultural productivity and open new employment avenues for the youth in rural areas, according to Chouhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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