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Controversy Unveiled: High Court Reluctant in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case

The Allahabad High Court expressed hesitance to review government records related to the alleged dual citizenship controversy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The high-profile case, involving a petition demanding an FIR, highlights sensitive legal maneuvering amid political tensions, with further hearings scheduled in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:59 IST
Controversy Unveiled: High Court Reluctant in Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court displayed hesitation in examining central government records concerning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship.

The Lucknow bench, acknowledging the sensitive nature of the issue, deferred further examination and scheduled the next hearing for April 15.

This development follows a petition calling for an FIR, reflecting ongoing legal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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