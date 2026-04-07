Oil Price Surge: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Fuel prices are set to rise for the foreseeable future, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens shortly, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This comes amid contrary assurances from President Donald Trump, who promised Americans relief once the conflict with Iran concludes.

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has entered its second month, causing significant disruptions to global oil and fuel supplies due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This critical trade route's closure has driven oil prices to surge worldwide, despite Trump's promises of temporary price hikes.

The EIA's report highlights a multitude of factors affecting price trajectories, including the ongoing closure of the strait and reduced Middle Eastern oil production. With current global oil supply uncertainties, prices are likely to remain elevated throughout the year, warns the EIA.