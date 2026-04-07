Tensions Rise: Maritime Warning Alert in Mediterranean

The Israeli military issued a warning on Tuesday, instructing vessels anchored or sailing in the maritime area between Lebanon's Tyre and Ras Naqoura to relocate. This move signals a likely imminent attack.

Authorities have urged all vessels to immediately sail north of the Tyre area to evade potential danger.

This warning comes amid growing tensions in the region, with the military emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)