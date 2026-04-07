Doctors Alert: The Rising Misuse of GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

The proliferation of generic GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs in the Indian market has sparked alarm among healthcare professionals. These prescription-only medicines are being sold freely, bypassing necessary medical oversight, as demand for quick weight loss takes precedence over patient safety.

Authorities, including the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, are stepping up regulatory efforts. A surge of unauthorized sales through online platforms and the establishment of a parallel retail network are driving these troubling trends, despite the inherent health risks.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has escalated its warnings, underscoring mandatory prescriptions and urging strict adherence to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Inspections reveal widespread violations, prompting calls for government intervention to safeguard public health.