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Doctors Alert: The Rising Misuse of GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

The Indian market is witnessing a surge in the use of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs, causing concern among doctors and authorities due to their misuse. Despite being prescription-only, these drugs are easily accessible, leading to potential health risks. The government is intensifying regulatory measures to tackle this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:33 IST
Doctors Alert: The Rising Misuse of GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs
  • Country:
  • India

The proliferation of generic GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs in the Indian market has sparked alarm among healthcare professionals. These prescription-only medicines are being sold freely, bypassing necessary medical oversight, as demand for quick weight loss takes precedence over patient safety.

Authorities, including the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, are stepping up regulatory efforts. A surge of unauthorized sales through online platforms and the establishment of a parallel retail network are driving these troubling trends, despite the inherent health risks.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has escalated its warnings, underscoring mandatory prescriptions and urging strict adherence to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Inspections reveal widespread violations, prompting calls for government intervention to safeguard public health.

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