Tragedy in East Champaran: Methanol Seizure and Spurious Liquor Deaths Stir Controversy

In a tragic turn of events in Bihar's East Champaran district, law enforcement has seized 1,500 litres of methanol from bootleggers while investigating the deaths of at least 10 people linked to spurious liquor.

All accused individuals have been apprehended, according to DGP Vinay Kumar, who emphasized the devastating potential if the methanol had been mixed with illicit alcohol. The victims, hailing from the Turkauliya and Raghunathpur regions, reportedly consumed the tainted liquor.

The incident has sparked political debates in the state, where alcohol has been prohibited since 2016. Authorities have initiated a high-level inquiry and continued searches in affected areas, with the district magistrate and Anti-Liquor Task Force leading investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)