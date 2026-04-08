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Election Commission Recalls Bengal Observer for Lack of Knowledge

The Election Commission has recalled its general observer from a West Bengal constituency due to his lack of basic knowledge about the area. Anurag Yadav, the observer, was found to be unaware of the number of polling stations in Cooch Behar Dakshin, leading to his immediate recall by the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:11 IST
Election Commission Recalls Bengal Observer for Lack of Knowledge
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In a significant move, the Election Commission pulled back its general observer from a constituency in West Bengal on Wednesday. This decision came after officials discovered the observer, Anurag Yadav, was unaware of basic information regarding his assigned area.

During a briefing session held by the Election Commission, Yadav was questioned about Cooch Behar Dakshin, where he was stationed. Unfortunately, he could not specify the number of polling stations in his constituency, raising concerns over his preparedness and understanding.

The recall underscores the crucial role that observers play in election processes. Observers are deployed to act as the commission's eyes and ears on the ground, providing vital reports to guide corrective actions by the poll authority. With West Bengal polls approaching, the Election Commission ensures that its deployed personnel are knowledgeable and prepared for their responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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