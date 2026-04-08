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Political Turmoil: EU Forces Oppose Orban

The Kremlin has accused certain political factions within the European Union of opposing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's re-election and allegedly supporting his opponents. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov provided no further details or evidence. Upcoming elections show Orban facing potential defeat as independent polls suggest a likely loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:14 IST
Political Turmoil: EU Forces Oppose Orban
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The Kremlin has claimed that political factions within the European Union are opposed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's re-election, accusing them of aiding his rivals. This statement was made on Wednesday, though no details or evidence were provided to support the allegations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from elaborating further on the accusation during his address. The lack of evidence has left questions about the credibility and motive behind these claims.

As Hungary approaches its election day on Sunday, independent public opinion polls indicate a challenging road ahead for Orban, with many forecasting a possible loss for the incumbent Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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