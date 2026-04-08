Bihar's Health Department Boost: 4,954 Women Join as ANMs

In a move to bolster Bihar's healthcare system, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment letters to nearly 5,000 newly recruited auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs). The event took place in Patna, attended by Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Health Minister Pandey emphasized the government's progress, stating, 'The induction of 4,954 ANM sisters was needed to ramp up our system of health sub-centres. Bihar now hosts 14,600 health sub-centres and Ayushman Arogya Kendras.'

Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the current administration, alleging that the NDA government has ignored the positives established during his tenure, highlighting issues such as inadequate facilities in certain health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)