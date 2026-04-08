Indian-Origin NHS Worker Wins Harassment Case Over 'Auntie' Comment

Ilda Esteves, an Indian-origin healthcare assistant with the UK's NHS, has successfully won her harassment claim after a Ghanaian heritage nurse colleague repeatedly called her 'auntie'.

The Watford Employment Tribunal found the term to be offensive, awarding Esteves £1,425.15 for age and sex harassment damages.

The tribunal ruled that calling Esteves 'auntie' was inappropriate, even if culturally respectful, underscoring the importance of personal boundaries and workplace respect.