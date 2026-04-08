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Indian-Origin NHS Worker Wins Harassment Case Over 'Auntie' Comment

An Indian-origin NHS healthcare assistant, Ilda Esteves, won a harassment case against her colleague for calling her 'auntie', a term she found offensive. Despite being a term of respect in Ghanaian culture, the tribunal upheld her complaint and awarded her damages for age and sex-related harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:13 IST
Indian-Origin NHS Worker Wins Harassment Case Over 'Auntie' Comment
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ilda Esteves, an Indian-origin healthcare assistant with the UK's NHS, has successfully won her harassment claim after a Ghanaian heritage nurse colleague repeatedly called her 'auntie'.

The Watford Employment Tribunal found the term to be offensive, awarding Esteves £1,425.15 for age and sex harassment damages.

The tribunal ruled that calling Esteves 'auntie' was inappropriate, even if culturally respectful, underscoring the importance of personal boundaries and workplace respect.

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