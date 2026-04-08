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RBI's Strategic Shift: Streamlining Bank Board Operations and Fostering MSME Growth

The Reserve Bank of India is set to revise guidelines to improve bank board efficiency and promote MSME participation on TReDS. This strategic shift includes consolidating regulatory instructions, enhancing term money market participation by non-bank entities, and removing due diligence requirements for MSMEs to boost ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking decisive steps to enhance the efficiency of bank board operations and support MSME growth. Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced plans to streamline guidelines, allowing for a more focused approach to strategy and risk management.

This move follows the resignation of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who cited ethical concerns. In response, the RBI is consolidating over 9,000 regulatory instructions into distinct Master Directions to reduce compliance costs while maintaining robust oversight.

Additionally, the RBI aims to ease MSME participation in the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) by removing due diligence requirements. Plans to expand the term money market participant base to include non-bank entities are also in progress, enhancing market depth and liquidity.

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