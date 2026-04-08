RBI Steps Up: Tackling Rupee Volatility

In a move to counter excessive speculation impacting India's currency, the Reserve Bank of India disclosed temporary actions on the rupee's valuation. The measures were taken following significant market volatility in March, as the central bank seeks to ensure efficient price discovery in the foreign exchange market.

The central bank capped net open positions for the onshore deliverable market at USD 100 million and prohibited authorized dealers from non-deliverable forwards. Initially, these steps boosted the rupee's value but faced reversals amidst trading fluctuations.

Despite these interventions, the rupee witnessed considerable depreciation, marking its sharpest decline in over a decade. The RBI emphasizes these measures are reactions to specific market movements and not indicative of long-term structural changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)