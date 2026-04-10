Amidst ongoing tensions, the Kremlin asserted on Friday that Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev's visit to the United States does not signify resumed peace negotiations concerning Ukraine. Dmitriev met U.S. officials, sparking discussions about potential peace deals and economic cooperation between the two nations.

In response to reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Dmitriev is concentrating on economic issues and is not involved in Ukrainian peace deal discussions. This statement quells speculation about the envoy's U.S. visit intentions.

As leaders navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, a 32-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Easter indicates temporary relief amid calls for lasting peace. Despite this gesture, both nations emphasize the need for a comprehensive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)