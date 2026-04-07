Sky High: The Global Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Over Surging Jet Fuel Costs

The soaring prices of jet fuel, driven by the U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran, have sent shockwaves across the global aviation sector. Airlines are scrambling to adjust to the steep rise, with some carriers raising fares and others reevaluating future projections.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), jet fuel prices have surged from $85-$90 per barrel to around $209 per barrel globally. In response, airlines are taking strategic measures to mitigate the adverse impacts on their financial outlooks and operations.

From American Airlines facing $400 million in additional quarterly expenses to India's Akasa Air implementing a fuel surcharge, major players in the aviation industry are implementing varied responses. The crisis highlights the industry's exposure to geopolitical volatility and the subsequent economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)