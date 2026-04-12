Russia Offers Conditional Gas Supply to EU Amid Market Diversification

In a statement on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia remains open to providing gas to the European Union. However, this offer comes with the condition that supplies to alternative markets must be fulfilled first, according to reports by TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Peskov emphasized that while Russia is considering its supply options, he is confident that Europe will eventually secure its gas needs through different channels, even if Russian supplies are not forthcoming.

This development highlights the ongoing tension and complexity in energy markets as European countries seek to diversify their gas sources amid geopolitical challenges.