Indian Bonds Benefit from Ceasefire and Steady Policy Rates

Indian bond yields fell nearly 0.15% on Wednesday. The decrease was attributed to a conditional ceasefire in the West Asia conflict and the RBI's decision to maintain policy rates without change.

According to the Clearing Corporation of India, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.8984%, down from 7.0443% the previous day.

Meanwhile, the RBI's monetary policy report forecasts 10-year bond yield to be approximately 7% for FY27. The easing of Brent crude oil prices, following the ceasefire, also contributed to the positive sentiment among bond traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)