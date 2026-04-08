Wall Street Surge Amid Ceasefire: Markets Rebound as Strait of Hormuz Reopens

Wall Street's primary indices surged to nearly one-month highs Wednesday following a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which sparked a decrease in crude prices with expectations that the Strait of Hormuz would soon reopen for oil shipping. This pivotal announcement arrived just ahead of President Trump's stipulated deadline for Iran to resume passage through the crucial waterway.

A senior official from Iran indicated that the Strait could open as soon as Thursday or Friday if terms for a ceasefire are established. Global markets that wavered under recent geopolitical tensions rallied, with notable gains across Asian and European exchanges, as crude oil prices fell beneath the $100 threshold.

However, despite the positive market reaction, analysts like David Morrison from Trade Nation expressed caution, noting the brief ceasefire might not suffice to quell investor anxieties fully. Meanwhile, U.S. stock performance was reinforced by significant advances in sectors including travel and technology, although energy stocks lagged.

(With inputs from agencies.)