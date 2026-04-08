Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Opens Passage for South Korean Ships

South Korea's presidential Blue House announced on Wednesday its commitment to facilitating the safe passage of the nation's ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This development follows a temporary truce between the U.S. and Iran.

The South Korean government intends to collaborate closely with shipping companies and expedite talks with affiliated countries, aimed at ensuring a swift resolution to shipping challenges in the strategic strait.

With local media highlighting these efforts, South Korea remains focused on utilizing the ceasefire to promptly secure maritime routes critical for its commerce and international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)