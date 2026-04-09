Punjab's Crop Crisis: Call for Urgent Central Assistance Amid Unseasonal Rains

Punjab Agricultural Minister Gurmeet Khudia sounded the alarm on Thursday, pointing out massive crop damage across more than 1.3 lakh acres due to untimely and excessive rainfall in the state. He appealed to the Central Government for urgent aid to address this agrarian crisis. Speaking with ANI, Khudia highlighted, "The adverse weather conditions have seriously affected Punjab's agriculture, with significant crop damage over 130,000 acres."

Khudia further elaborated on the crisis, noting how the bad weather struck just as crops were nearing maturity. He lamented the losses incurred by farmers who had been working hard for the past six months, only to see their efforts washed away by rain and hailstorms. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state government has activated special relief measures and dispatched 500 assessment teams to gauge the damage. "We've pressed the central government for crucial support, emphasizing Punjab's historic role in national food security," he added.

Highlighting Punjab's pivotal role in the Green Revolution, Minister Khudia stated, "Punjab's contribution exceeds 40% of the national grain supply. Despite its historical importance, Punjab currently feels neglected. Hence, we demand a special package to help our farmers in distress." He mentioned that the state government, alongside the Chief Minister, plans to submit a comprehensive damage assessment for central assistance.

Meanwhile, similar woes are echoed in Haryana's Jhajjar district, where unseasonal rain and hail have decimated wheat fields. Invoices from the affected farmers report extensive losses, with many seeking compensation for destroyed crops. The village's deteriorating conditions due to widespread crop destruction have paralleled concerns in Punjab, amplifying the call for prompt government action and fair compensation.