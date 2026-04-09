Sanjay Khanna: Steering BPCL's Future as CMD

Sanjay Khanna, a veteran executive, has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), India's second-largest state-owned fuel retailer. This announcement follows the superannuation of G Krishnakumar, the former CMD, on April 30, 2025.

Khanna, an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, and the University of Mumbai, brings significant expertise to the role, having held leadership positions in BPCL's Kochi and Mumbai refineries. His appointment was conveyed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is effective until his superannuation on May 31, 2029.

This leadership change signals a strategic era for BPCL as it plans a massive investment of Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years, including the Rs 50,000 crore Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project in Madhya Pradesh under Khanna's stewardship.