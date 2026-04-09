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India Intensifies Monitoring to Ensure Stable LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions

The Indian government has reinforced oversight on LPG distribution, conducting over 1.16 lakh raids and suspending 53 distributors. Despite global geopolitical tensions, the domestic LPG supply remains stable, with digital innovations enhancing distribution efficiency. Challenges in commercial supply are being addressed, with focus also on vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:56 IST
India Intensifies Monitoring to Ensure Stable LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo-ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a concerted effort to safeguard the domestic LPG supply, the Indian government has ramped up its monitoring activities nationwide, executing more than 116,000 raids and suspending 53 distributors for violations. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, disclosed this during a briefing that emphasized uninterrupted household LPG supply amidst rising global geopolitical tensions.

Highlighting recent actions, Sharma revealed, "On Wednesday, authorities conducted approximately 3,300 raids, seizing over 600 cylinders. Oil marketing companies have issued 1,870 show-cause notices to defaulting distributors." Despite concerns over international supply chains, the government assures 100% domestic LPG availability for consumers, avoiding any stockouts.

India's reliance on imports for 60% of its LPG needs places it at the mercy of global conditions. Nevertheless, robust measures have ensured steady access for households. Additionally, on a day that witnessed the delivery of 51 lakh LPG cylinders, digital advancements have improved service efficiency, while supply deficits in commercial sectors are gradually being rectified.

The government continues to prioritize support for vulnerable populations by boosting 5-kg LPG cylinder distribution for students and laborers. The situation is closely monitored through a network of control rooms and local committees. Meanwhile, ample crude stockpiles and optimal refinery operations underpin consistent LPG production.

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