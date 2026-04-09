Mahatransco Powers Up: New Transmission Line Energizes Mumbai

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) announced on Thursday the commissioning of the Babhaleshwar-Kudus 400kV transmission line, a critical infrastructure boost for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The new line is set to enhance power supply efficiency across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ahilyanagar districts.

This pivotal project will trim transmission losses by about 5 MW and improve voltage levels substantially, allowing a bolstered power transfer capacity of up to 3000 MW. This capacity increase ensures better management of the growing electricity demand across the rapidly expanding Mumbai area, according to a release.

Initially greenlit in 2010, with a projected completion in 2013, the initiative encountered numerous delays attributed to technical and administrative setbacks. Finalized in March 2026, the project overcame hurdles, including special permissions for the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope vicinity, forest clearances, and land compensation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)