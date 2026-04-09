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NATO Considers Role in Strait of Hormuz Mission

NATO is open to participating in a mission in the Strait of Hormuz, according to its chief, Mark Rutte. During remarks in Washington, Rutte expressed the alliance's willingness to help if possible. The statement highlights NATO's potential involvement in ensuring security in the critical maritime corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:33 IST
NATO Considers Role in Strait of Hormuz Mission
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  • Country:
  • United States

NATO has expressed its openness to participating in a mission focused on safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz, as stated by the military alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, on Thursday.

Speaking in Washington, Rutte emphasized that if NATO can contribute to the mission, there would be no reason not to offer support.

This indicates a potential role for NATO in enhancing security measures in the strategically vital maritime corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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