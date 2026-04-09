Capri Global Capital Eyes 30% Gold Loan Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Capri Global Capital aims for 30% growth in its gold loan portfolio by FY27, navigating geopolitical tensions and revised RBI norms. The firm's gold loan assets and customer base are expanding, driven by shifts from informal to formal lenders and untapped household gold stock. It launched a Rs 500 crore debenture issue.
- Country:
- India
Capri Global Capital is strategizing for a 30% growth in its gold loan portfolio by the fiscal year 2027, despite global geopolitical tensions and new regulations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The company's Managing Director, Rajesh Sharma, highlighted a consistent growth pace as the gold loan AUMs rose significantly with a customer base expansion. Structural shifts from informal lenders to formal institutions and underutilized household gold stocks present major growth avenues.
In the face of external challenges and fluctuating gold prices, Capri Global remains optimistic. The company has also launched a public issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore, opening for subscription in mid-April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Vessel 'Green Asha' Secure in Port; Nationwide LPG Supply Stays Stable Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Geopolitical Tensions Boil Over: Global Reactions and Developments
Geopolitical Tensions: The Iran-U.S. Ceasefire and Its Ramifications
Emerging Markets Brace Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Forecasts
Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks