Capri Global Capital Eyes 30% Gold Loan Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Capri Global Capital is strategizing for a 30% growth in its gold loan portfolio by the fiscal year 2027, despite global geopolitical tensions and new regulations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The company's Managing Director, Rajesh Sharma, highlighted a consistent growth pace as the gold loan AUMs rose significantly with a customer base expansion. Structural shifts from informal lenders to formal institutions and underutilized household gold stocks present major growth avenues.

In the face of external challenges and fluctuating gold prices, Capri Global remains optimistic. The company has also launched a public issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore, opening for subscription in mid-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)