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Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Raping Minor, Despite Subsequent Marriage

The Delhi High Court has denied bail for a man accused of raping a law student when she was a minor, despite marrying her later. The court stated that marriage does not absolve the accused of his previous actions, noting the student's claimed unawareness of the FIR's content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:03 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Raping Minor, Despite Subsequent Marriage
Visual from outside the Delhi High Court premises (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man facing charges of raping a law student when she was a minor, despite the two having later married. The court highlighted that the act of marriage does not absolve the accused of the crime of repeatedly assaulting a minor.

Justice Girish Kathpalia remarked that the marriage appeared to be a strategic move by the accused to avoid legal consequences, given the allegations of repeated assaults contained in both the FIR and the victim's Section 164 CrPC statement. The court questioned the credibility of the victim's claim of ignorance regarding the FIR, especially since she is a law student.

Citing the circumstances, Justice Kathpalia dismissed the bail application, underscoring the continuation of legal proceedings. The accused was initially detained in 2024 after the FIR was lodged, with the charges including accusations of false promises of marriage and coercing the victim into undergoing abortions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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