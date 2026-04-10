Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns Amid Inquiry and Controversy
Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amid an inquiry and possible impeachment proceedings over allegations of cash discovery at his residence. He has denied the allegations and expressed his anguish in his resignation letter, stepping down with immediate effect.
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- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned, effective immediately. The decision comes amidst an ongoing inquiry and the looming shadow of possible impeachment proceedings concerning allegations of cash discovery at his residence.
Justice Varma's resignation, submitted to the President of India and copied to the Chief Justice, is marked by his refusal to burden the office with further explanations, despite expressing deep anguish in his letter. He had served as a judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad following his transfer from the Delhi High Court due to controversy.
The judicial figure is currently embroiled in an in-house investigation and parliamentary committee scrutiny, stemming from the alleged cash-related incident. While denying any cash recovery from his residence and disputing the allegations, Justice Varma's sudden resignation could have significant implications for the impending proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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