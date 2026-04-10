BJP Leader Accused in 'Cash-for-Vote' Scandal Appears for Inquiry

Sobha Surendran, a prominent BJP leader, was questioned by the District Returning Officer in Kerala concerning a 'cash-for-vote' controversy. The probe is linked to a video that allegedly captures cash distribution during the recent Assembly polls in Palakkad.

The video, reportedly filmed by Congress workers, surfaced on television, suggesting Surendran's involvement in unethical electoral practices. In response, she repudiated the claims, insisting it was a conspiracy plotted against her.

Following a formal complaint from Congress and a counter-complaint from Surendran, the local Collector mandated an inquiry. The inquiry's findings are expected to be forwarded to Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. Additionally, police have initiated a case to further investigate the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)