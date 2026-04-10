Navigating Energy Challenges: India’s LNG Strategy Amidst West Asia Tensions

India's energy sector is grappling with significant challenges as tensions rise in West Asia. Maqsood Sheikh, Managing Director of Ultra Gas and Energy Limited, discussed the company's strategy to navigate these uncertain times. He emphasized the global ramifications of the conflict, describing it as a worldwide shuffle triggered by the West Asia War.

Sheikh elaborated on the company's expansion plans, aiming to establish 100 LNG stations nationwide by 2027, with an investment of Rs. 900 crores. These stations are designed for versatility, accommodating multiple fuels like hydrogen and electric, ensuring adaptability amidst fluctuating fuel demands.

Despite a 20% reduction in LNG imports from government sources, Sheikh credited proactive government measures for maintaining energy security. Ultra Gas and Energy Limited continues to thrive in the B2B LNG market due to long-term supplier contracts, although Sheikh emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to avoid legal force majeure impacts on the sector.