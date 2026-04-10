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Battle Over Airwaves: Antitrust Clash in U.S. Broadcasting

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted Nexstar’s acquisition of Tegna, a major broadcasting company, due to antitrust concerns raised by DirecTV. The deal, valued at $3.54 billion, could reshape the broadcasting landscape, impacting consumer costs and local journalism. Several states and figures are contesting the potential merger's impact on media diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:58 IST
Battle Over Airwaves: Antitrust Clash in U.S. Broadcasting
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On Friday, a U.S. judge extended an order freezing Nexstar's acquisition of Tegna amid an antitrust lawsuit filed by DirecTV. U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley issued the temporary freeze as he considers a preliminary injunction.

The deal, worth $3.54 billion, was swiftly finalized after federal approvals, but DirecTV contends that it could harm consumers by increasing costs and reducing competition. States such as California and New York have sought to block the merger.

Nexstar's lawyer argues that the merger is necessary to protect local broadcast news, while opponents fear it will limit media diversity and jobs. Ohio's Attorney General also expressed concern over potential negative impacts on local markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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