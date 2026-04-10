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AI Giants Cohere and Aleph Alpha in Potential Merger Talks Backed by Berlin

Canadian company Cohere and German firm Aleph Alpha are in merger talks, seeking Berlin's support. The combined company aims to boost digital public services in Germany. The merger would signify strong international collaboration in AI as Germany strives to compete with major players like the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST
AI Giants Cohere and Aleph Alpha in Potential Merger Talks Backed by Berlin
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Late Thursday, a report from Handelsblatt revealed that Canadian AI company Cohere and German AI firm Aleph Alpha are engaged in merger discussions. Berlin is reportedly backing this potential deal, which could elevate their status in providing digital public services.

The German government is prepared to become a key customer of this merged entity. German Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger emphasized that a union between leading Canadian and German AI companies would project a powerful international signal. The two nations are already closely collaborating in the AI sector.

Both companies, while cautious in their comments, acknowledged strategic discussions. Cohere highlighted its international expansion and the recent Canadian-German Sovereign Technology Alliance. This move reflects Germany's ambitions to compete with AI titans like the US and China, amidst significant investments from tech giants into AI capacities in India and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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