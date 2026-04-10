AI Giants Cohere and Aleph Alpha in Potential Merger Talks Backed by Berlin

Late Thursday, a report from Handelsblatt revealed that Canadian AI company Cohere and German AI firm Aleph Alpha are engaged in merger discussions. Berlin is reportedly backing this potential deal, which could elevate their status in providing digital public services.

The German government is prepared to become a key customer of this merged entity. German Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger emphasized that a union between leading Canadian and German AI companies would project a powerful international signal. The two nations are already closely collaborating in the AI sector.

Both companies, while cautious in their comments, acknowledged strategic discussions. Cohere highlighted its international expansion and the recent Canadian-German Sovereign Technology Alliance. This move reflects Germany's ambitions to compete with AI titans like the US and China, amidst significant investments from tech giants into AI capacities in India and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)