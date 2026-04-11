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Tragic Boat Capsize in Mathura: A Community Mourns Amid Ongoing Rescue

A boat capsized on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura, resulting in 10 confirmed deaths. NDRF and local authorities continue rescue operations, with several still missing. The incident has drawn condolences from political leaders as families of victims recount the tragic day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:32 IST
Tragic Boat Capsize in Mathura: A Community Mourns Amid Ongoing Rescue
Rescue operations are still underway after tragic boat capsize (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a boat capsized on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura, leading to the tragic loss of 10 lives, according to officials. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams successfully retrieved the sunken vessel, but efforts to locate the remaining missing individuals continue.

As the search and rescue operations persist, Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap confirmed that five individuals remain unaccounted for, while the injured receive medical attention in Vrindavan. The incident involved pilgrims from Haryana and Punjab, who were caught in a sudden storm.

Condolences are pouring in from political circles, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing their sorrow. Meanwhile, families of the victims shared emotional accounts of the events leading up to the tragedy, recalling moments of happiness before the disaster struck.

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