Tragic Boat Capsize in Mathura: A Community Mourns Amid Ongoing Rescue

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a boat capsized on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura, leading to the tragic loss of 10 lives, according to officials. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams successfully retrieved the sunken vessel, but efforts to locate the remaining missing individuals continue.

As the search and rescue operations persist, Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap confirmed that five individuals remain unaccounted for, while the injured receive medical attention in Vrindavan. The incident involved pilgrims from Haryana and Punjab, who were caught in a sudden storm.

Condolences are pouring in from political circles, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing their sorrow. Meanwhile, families of the victims shared emotional accounts of the events leading up to the tragedy, recalling moments of happiness before the disaster struck.