Tragic Incident: Husband Allegedly Murders Wife After Elopement

A woman, 29, was allegedly killed by her husband in Telangana's Sangareddy district after eloping with her lover, according to police reports released Monday.

The incident transpired on Sunday night in Sadashivapet mandal while she was being escorted back by a police constable. She had been located in Mahabubnagar district after her husband filed a missing person complaint last month.

Accompanying the police, the husband allegedly attacked her with a knife, inflicting fatal neck injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her wounds. The husband was arrested immediately, and a probe is ongoing to investigate how he was permitted to join the police escort.