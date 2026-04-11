Molotov Mayhem: Threats Targeting OpenAI Leadership

In a startling incident, an individual was arrested on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the residence of OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman. The person also reportedly issued threats at the company's headquarters, raising security concerns.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the attack. OpenAI expressed gratitude for the prompt response by the San Francisco Police Department and the unwavering support from the city to ensure the safety of its employees.

The AI company is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigation of the incident. Further updates are anticipated as the inquiry progresses.