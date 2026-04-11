Molotov Mayhem: Threats Targeting OpenAI Leadership
A person was detained by San Francisco police for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and threatening outside the company's headquarters. OpenAI appreciates the swift response by law enforcement and is aiding in the ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:30 IST
In a startling incident, an individual was arrested on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the residence of OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman. The person also reportedly issued threats at the company's headquarters, raising security concerns.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the attack. OpenAI expressed gratitude for the prompt response by the San Francisco Police Department and the unwavering support from the city to ensure the safety of its employees.
The AI company is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigation of the incident. Further updates are anticipated as the inquiry progresses.
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- Sam Altman
- CEO
- threats
- headquarters
- police
- investigation
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