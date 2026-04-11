Uttar Pradesh Collision: Nine Injured in Bus-Truck Crash

Nine individuals sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a sand truck in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, early Saturday morning. The injured were swiftly transported to the autonomous State Medical College for medical attention. Police arrived at the accident scene soon after it happened around 4:15 a.m.

The Principal and Dean of the medical college informed reporters, 'Nine people have been admitted here with minor injuries. The driver, Aslam, is seriously hurt. Everyone has received treatment, and I was alerted about the accident at 5 a.m.' Alongside the bus, a car also sustained damage in the crash.

According to one of the victims, Sudhir, the bus was en route from Delhi's Anand Vihar to Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, when the collision happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. Further information is still being awaited. In an unrelated incident on Friday, a bus accident near Ghazipur involved Maharashtra pilgrims, resulting in 35 injuries and two fatalities.

Additional Private Secretary to the Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health, Gopal, stated that Prataprao Jadhav and his team promptly visited the hospital following the incident. The minister ensured proper medical assistance and directed local officials to facilitate the treatment of the injured.

'The accident resulted in two fatalities, including a woman, and 29 injuries. Families of the deceased are expected for formalities. The Minister, unable to attend due to an event in Delhi, communicated with patients via video call, while the Chief Minister and top officials promised comprehensive support and relief,' he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)