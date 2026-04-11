Annamalai Rallies Behind AIADMK, Critiques DMK Amid Tamil Nadu Polls
Former BJP state president K Annamalai campaigned for AIADMK's candidate Amman K Arjunan in Coimbatore South and predicted a win by 50,000 votes, criticizing the ruling DMK government over law and order issues and accusing them of orchestrating unrest in Coimbatore.
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In a robust display of political allegiance, former BJP state president K Annamalai threw his support behind AIADMK candidate Amman K Arjunan in Coimbatore South, forecasting a victory margin of 50,000 votes. His fervent campaign against the ruling DMK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections underscored escalating law and order concerns.
Annamalai sharply criticized the DMK, alleging that 18 independent candidates connected to DMK were relocated from Karur to Coimbatore to orchestrate booth management and unrest. He emphasized the need for these individuals to be barred from disrupting electoral processes in Coimbatore.
Underscoring law and order discrepancies, Annamalai contrasted the current DMK tenure with the previous AIADMK rule, highlighting a surge in sexual assault and POCSO cases. He insisted on maintaining robust police oversight to safeguard public freedom and welfare, while championing Coimbatore's regional economic significance.
Continuing his onslaught, Annamalai lambasted Chief Minister MK Stalin for neglecting his administrative track record, focusing instead on electoral promises. He further attacked prominent DMK figures, accusing them of misinformation and financial misconduct, while affirming AIADMK's electoral superiority and alliance potential.
Amidst these claims, Annamalai emphasized the absence of dynastic politics within the NDA, contrasting it with the ruling party. He galvanized voters to endorse Amman Arjunan and proposed Edappadi K. Palaniswami for Chief Minister to address public welfare needs.
Amidst accusations against DMK's fiscal management, he predicted an assured victory for AIADMK with AIADMK presumed as the rightful successor. Following the political rally, Annamalai symbolically concluded his campaign by bestowing a name upon a newborn, deeply rooting his presence in community traditions.
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