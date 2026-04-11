Drone Debris Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot
A fire broke out at an oil depot in Krymsk, Russia, after drone debris fell onto the site. Local authorities reported that the blaze, which occurred overnight, was extinguished by morning with no injuries sustained.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Overnight in Krymsk, Russia, a fire erupted at an oil depot due to drone debris falling onto its grounds, as confirmed by local authorities on Saturday.
Officials reported that the fire was successfully put out by morning, with no injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.
The event has drawn attention to the ongoing issues involving drone activities, particularly in sensitive areas like oil facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- depot
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- extinguished
- no injuries
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